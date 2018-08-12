Guzman is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Guzman has taken a hold of the starting first base job in Texas thanks to a .918 OPS over the past 14 games. Despite this, he'll head to the bench for a day off with lefty CC Sabathia hurling for New York. Jurickson Profar will fill in for him at first base for the afternoon.