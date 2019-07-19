Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Sitting again Friday
Guzman is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Houston.
Guzman will sit for the third straight contest, and Friday's absence comes as no surprise since he is 0-for-17 with 12 strikeouts against Astros starter Justin Verlander. Danny Santana will start at first base and bat second in the series opener.
