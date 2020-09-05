site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Sitting Saturday
Guzman isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
Guzman went hitless with two strikeouts over six at-bats during the last two games, and he'll sit out Saturday. Scott Heineman will take over at first base in his absence.
