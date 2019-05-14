Guzman will head to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

The 24-year-old first baseman will take a seat with lefty Danny Duffy pitching Tuesday evening for the opposition. Guzman has registered just one hit (1-for-11) in four games since returning from the 10-day injured list. Logan Forsythe enters the lineup at first base and will hit eighth in Guzman's absence.