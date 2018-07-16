Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Slugs homer Sunday
Guzman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.
Guzman spotted the Rangers with a four-run lead in the first inning by hitting a grand slam, but they couldn't hang on for the victory. His home run during the series finale was his first hit in in three games, although he's been off to a decent start at the plate through the first half of July, going 13-for-35 with two homers and seven RBI through 10 games. Guzman will head into the All-Star break with a modest .250 batting average, nine home runs and 37 RBI over 70 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...