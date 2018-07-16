Guzman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Guzman spotted the Rangers with a four-run lead in the first inning by hitting a grand slam, but they couldn't hang on for the victory. His home run during the series finale was his first hit in in three games, although he's been off to a decent start at the plate through the first half of July, going 13-for-35 with two homers and seven RBI through 10 games. Guzman will head into the All-Star break with a modest .250 batting average, nine home runs and 37 RBI over 70 games.

