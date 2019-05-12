Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Slugs third homer
Guzman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.
It's his first homer in three games since coming off the IL, and his third in 12 games on the year. Guzman's .200/.263/.571 slash line is lopsided, but the batting average and OBP should improve once his .235 BABIP and 39.5 percent strikeout rate normalize.
