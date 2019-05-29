Guzman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's drubbing of the Mariners.

The 412-foot blast to right field capped a seven-run fifth inning that temporarily put Texas up 11-0. It was Guzman's second straight game with a homer and sixth blast in 82 at-bats this season. Unfortunately, he offers little more than power from the plate, as his season slash line sits at .207/.286/.512.