Guzman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He followed up with an 0-for-3 effort in the nightcap.

Guzman was part of a five-run first inning in the opening game which gave Texas all it needed to win. The homer was his third of the season and snapped a streak of 10 at-bats without a hit. After a promising start at the dish (11-for-29) since his callup, Guzman is just 1-for-16 over the last five games.