Guzman went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Guzman tied the game with his double that scored Danny Santana before he came around on a Rougned Odor single to give the Rangers a lead. The Angels would ultimately win with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Guzman is hitting .203 with four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs in 24 games this season.