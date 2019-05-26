Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Sparks ninth-inning rally
Guzman went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
Guzman tied the game with his double that scored Danny Santana before he came around on a Rougned Odor single to give the Rangers a lead. The Angels would ultimately win with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Guzman is hitting .203 with four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Sitting vs. lefty•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Slugs third homer•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hitless since return•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Officially brought back from IL•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Expected back Thursday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Starting rehab assignment Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...