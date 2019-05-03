Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Starting rehab assignment Saturday
Guzman (hamstring) will report to Double-A Frisco for a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday.
Guzman was originally expected to head to Triple-A Nashville for the rehab stint, but will instead join the Roughriders. The 24-year-old has been on the injured list with the right hamstring strain for almost a month, so he'll likely need at least a few games in the minors before returning to the Rangers.
