Guzman went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Guzman got the start at first base against a left-hander, against whom he has a career .568 OPS. After recent moves, the Rangers are giving Guzman a chance to be the primary starter at first base regardless of the opposing pitcher. This isn't the first time Guzman's had a chance, but slumps and a power profile not befitting a corner infielder has sabotaged him. Since his callup from the alternate camp, Guzman is 6-for-11 with a double, triple and home run.