Guzman started at first base and went 1-for-2 win Sunday's spring game against the Royals.

Guzman was given the first crack at first base, a position that will be a runoff between him and Nate Lowe. The Rangers tired of waiting for the 26-year-old to develop at the plate and acquired Lowe, but Guzman revamped his swing during the offseason and earned an MVP award at the Dominican Winter League. He brought that new swing to spring training, and the Rangers are anxious to see the outcome. Guzman's out of minor league options, so he'll need to hit this spring if he's going to stick with the team.