Guzman made his first start in left field Wednesday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored against the Angels, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are exploring the possibility of rostering both Guzman and Nate Lowe, two first baseman whose presence on the roster would be redundant. Hence the need for one of both to add position versatility. Guzman has taken quickly to the transition to outfield, per manager Chris Woodward, which raises the potential for both to make the Opening Day roster. He has three hits, including a home run, over his first five spring at-bats.