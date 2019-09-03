Guzman started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.

Guzman, who was called up over the weekend, made his first start since rejoining the team. He is expected to be in the lineup whenever the Rangers face right-handers as was the case Monday. The 24-year-old hit well during his demotion to the minors, fueling the Rangers' hope that he put in a claim on the starting first base job in 2020 with a productive September.