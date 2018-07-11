Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Streaking since return
Guzman went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Guzman has been streaking since his return from the 7-day concussion list. He's hit safely in all six starts since his activation, including multiple hits in five of them, going 12-for-23 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI. The knock on Guzman has been his relatively limited power production as a corner infielder; however, his .182 ISO in the majors is a vast improvement on his power output from the last two seasons in the upper levels of the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...