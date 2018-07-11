Guzman went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Guzman has been streaking since his return from the 7-day concussion list. He's hit safely in all six starts since his activation, including multiple hits in five of them, going 12-for-23 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI. The knock on Guzman has been his relatively limited power production as a corner infielder; however, his .182 ISO in the majors is a vast improvement on his power output from the last two seasons in the upper levels of the minors.

