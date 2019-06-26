Guzman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

He took Daniel Stumpf deep in the sixth inning with a solo shot that proved to be the winning run, giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead at the time. It's Guzman's first long ball since May 28, and the 24-year-old is now slashing .222/.304/.449 on the year with seven homers and 24 RBI in 51 games.