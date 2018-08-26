Guzman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

He'll cede first base to Jurickson Profar in the series finale with lefty Derek Holland on the hill for San Francisco. Guzman should continue to see steady at-bats against right-handed pitching over the final few weeks after performing at a near-average level with a .229/.319/.417 (95 wRC+) in those matchups this season.