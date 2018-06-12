Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Takes seat Tuesday
Guzman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Guzman finds himself as the odd man out with no designated hitter spot available in the Dodgers' National League ballpark. Joey Gallo will start at first base in this one, with Shin-Soo Choo starting in left field.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Heads to bench vs. lefty•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Four hits and three RBI•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Keeps homering Friday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Goes yard again Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hits fourth home run Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart