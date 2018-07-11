Guzman isn't in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Red Sox.

Guzman will get Wednesday's series finale off, as Texas will face a left-hander in Chris Sale. Although Guzman has surprisingly fared well against left-handed pitching this season (.326 average with three homers and 11 RBI over 46 at-bats) Ryan Rua is slated to get the nod at first base.

