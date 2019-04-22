Guzman (hamstring) isn't expected to return from the injured list until April 30 against the Pirates at the earliest, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Guzman hit the 10-day injured list April 7 after suffering a right hamstring strain, and although he's been running in the outfield at 90 percent, the slugger is expected to remain on the shelf for another week. He'll likely require at least a brief rehab stint before being activated from the IL.