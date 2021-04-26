Guzman (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Guzman's shift to the 60-day IL is simply procedural, as the 26-year-old is slated to miss the remainder of the 2021 season after he underwent surgery on his torn meniscus Wednesday. The move will clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for Hyeon-Jong Yang, whose contract was selected by the Rangers after Leody Taveras was sent down Monday.
