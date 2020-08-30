Guzman went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

Guzman was recalled from the Rangers' alternative site Friday, but got the chance to start at first base Saturday. He took advantage of the opportunity, first smacking a solo home run to lead off the third inning. His next contribution came in the seventh inning, when he dropped a double into left field and later came around to score. The injury to Danny Santana could open playing time for Guzman, though he still isn't likely to get everyday at-bats.