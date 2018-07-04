Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Two hits in return
Guzman returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 with two runs in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.
Guzman was activated off the 7-day concussion list and started at first base Tuesday. Prior to his concussion, Guzman had started 28 of 32 games, slashing a respectable .266/.364/.489 during that stretch.
