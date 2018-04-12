Guzman will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Friday's game against the Astros, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Guzman won't officially be recalled until Elvis Andrus (elbow) is placed on the disabled list. The 23-year-old should serve as a reserve corner infielder for the Rangers but could see some solid opportunities as the team shuffles its lineup with the absences of Andrus, Odor (hamstring) and Delino DeShields (hand).