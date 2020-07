Guzman will open the season as the Rangers' backup first baseman, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at third base while Todd Frazier moves over to first base, and Guzman was able to win the backup job over Greg Bird. Guzman had an underwhelming summer camp and had a .722 OPS with 10 home runs in 87 games last season.