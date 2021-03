Guzman will make the Rangers' Opening Day roster as a backup first baseman and corner outfielder, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Guzman doesn't have a clear starting spot but should still earn the occasional opportunity. There will be extra starts available early in the season with both of the team's primary designated hitter candidates, Willie Calhoun (groin) and Khris Davis (quadriceps), set to open on the injured list.