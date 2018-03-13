Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Dealing with shoulder inflammation
Herrera is limited this spring because of inflammation in his right shoulder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Herrera is hoping to get medical clearance this week to accelerate his throwing program. The right-handed starter, who was acquired from the Yankees in November, is expected to begin the season on the disabled list.
