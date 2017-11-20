Rangers' Ronald Herrera: Traded to Rangers
Herrera was traded to the Rangers on Monday for Reiver Sanmartin, and was added to the 40-man roster.
This is the deadline for teams to add players to their 40-man roster as protection from the Rule 5 draft, and the Yankees obviously wanted to use Herrera's spot for another player, so they got what they could for him. He is 22 and made two starts at Triple-A last season, so he could offer pitching depth for Texas at some point in 2018, likely working in a swing man role. Herrera has a 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 200 strikeouts in 231.2 innings at Double-A. Look for him to report to Triple-A Round Rock.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Herrera: Sent back to minors•
-
Yankees' Ronald Herrera: Recalled by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Ronald Herrera: Heading back to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Ronald Herrera: Called up to big club•
-
Yankees' Ronald Herrera: Returns from DL with 5.1-inning gem•
-
Yankees' Ronald Herrera: Lands on MiLB DL•
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...