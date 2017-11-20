Herrera was traded to the Rangers on Monday for Reiver Sanmartin, and was added to the 40-man roster.

This is the deadline for teams to add players to their 40-man roster as protection from the Rule 5 draft, and the Yankees obviously wanted to use Herrera's spot for another player, so they got what they could for him. He is 22 and made two starts at Triple-A last season, so he could offer pitching depth for Texas at some point in 2018, likely working in a swing man role. Herrera has a 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 200 strikeouts in 231.2 innings at Double-A. Look for him to report to Triple-A Round Rock.