Rangers' Rougned Odor: Activated from DL; in Friday's lineup
Odor (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and will start against the Astros on Friday.
Odor will hit seventh in the order during his first game back with Texas since April 9. The second baseman appeared in five rehab outings split between Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, going 3-for-17 with two RBI and experiencing no issues with the hamstring. Odor doesn't typically spend much time on the bench -- he played in all 162 games last season -- but don't be surprised if manager Jeff Banister tries to find a few days off for him in the coming weeks in order to keep the 24-year-old fresh.
