Rangers' Rougned Odor: Aiming to be more patient in spring at-bats
Odor is adjusting his approach at the plate over spring training in an attempt to reduce his number of strikeouts, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Odor had a brutal 2017 season and posted a .204/.252/.397 line, with each mark being the lowest of his career. His primary issue was the frequency at which he struck out, as he was fanned in 24.9 percent of his plate appearances. As a result, the Rangers are having Odor look for one ideal pitch during his Cactus League at-bats, before shifting his focus to protecting the plate if the count reaches two strikes. Prior to 2017, the 24-year-old's batting average had been at least .259 in each of his first three seasons, so it's not too late for Odor's performance to trend in the right direction.
