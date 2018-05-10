Rangers' Rougned Odor: Another rehab game on tap Thursday
Odor (hamstring) will play another rehab game for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Odor, who has been on the shelf since April 10 with a hamstring injury, has already appeared in three minor-league rehab games, going 2-for-9 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts. If he gets through Thursday's contest with no issues, the second baseman could be cleared to rejoin the Rangers on Friday. Odor was hitting just .206/.300/.265 before landing on the shelf. His return to action should push Isiah Kiner-Falefa back to a reserve role.
