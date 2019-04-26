Rangers' Rougned Odor: Back from IL, starting Friday
Odor (knee) is starting at second base and batting second Friday against the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Odor finished up his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville and has been cleared to return from the shelf. He's disappointed at the dish through 12 games this season, batting .167 with two RBI and a stolen base.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Could rejoin team Friday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Headed out for rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Targeting weekend return•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Begins baseball activities•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lands on injured list•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Late scratch Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...