Rangers' Rougned Odor: Back from IL, starting Friday

Odor (knee) is starting at second base and batting second Friday against the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Odor finished up his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville and has been cleared to return from the shelf. He's disappointed at the dish through 12 games this season, batting .167 with two RBI and a stolen base.

