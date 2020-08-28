site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-rougned-odor-back-in-action-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Back in action Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Odor (eye) is starting at second base and hitting seventh Friday against the Dodgers.
He ends up missing just two games with the eye infection. Odor is hitting .189 with two home runs, one walk and seven strikeouts over his last 10 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read