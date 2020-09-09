Odor (eye) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and will bat sixth as the second baseman against the Angels.
A right eye infection had kept Odor sidelined since late August. He was having an awful time at the plate prior to landing on the injured list, hitting a miserable .150/.198/.287, so the Rangers are reportedly set to give him a smaller role down the stretch.
