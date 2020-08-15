Odor started at second base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Odor, who was held out of the lineup Wednesday, returned to action Friday. His fill-in Wednesday, Derek Dietrich, rapped out three hits, stole a base and scored two runs in a win. That led to speculation that the struggling Odor's absence could be an extended one, but the Rangers continue to extend chances to Odor, who drove in the game-tying run in the seventh inning Friday. "These guys have got to be productive," Texas manager Chris Woodward told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News. "I've talked to Rougie about that and he understands that, so today, he gets an opportunity to be productive. That's the line." Dietrich, who scored a run as a pinch hitter Friday, is expected to play Saturday and Sunday, although it's not certain if either start will come at second base.