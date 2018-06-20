Rangers' Rougned Odor: Back in lineup Wednesday

Odor (undisclosed) is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor is back in action after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup for an undisclosed reason. The second baseman is hitting .245/.367/.327 across 14 games in June and will look to keep things rolling as he faces Jakob Junis in Wednesday's series finale.

