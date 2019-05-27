Rangers' Rougned Odor: Back in lineup

Odor returned to the starting lineup and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Odor was on the bench Saturday against a left-hander but was back at second base Sunday when the Angels threw a lefty for the second straight day. Manager Chris Woodward said his decision to sit Odor on Saturday was about the second baseman's history with that day's starter, Tyler Skaggs -- Odor is 0-for-17 against Skaggs. So, it would appear Odor and his sub-.200 average will remain in the lineup against left-handers.