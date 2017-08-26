Rangers' Rougned Odor: Bags 16th double of season

Odor went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

It's the 16th double of the campaign for Odor, putting him well of the pace of matching the career-high 33 two-baggers he delivered in 2016. An uptick in strikeout rate along with a .234 BABIP have dragged down Odor's batting line this season, but despite the significant drop in his slugging percentage, he hasn't sacrificed much home-run production. With 27 long balls on the season, Odor is on his way toward reaching the 30-homer plateau for the second time in as many seasons.