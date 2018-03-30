Rangers' Rougned Odor: Bats eighth Opening Day

Odor went 1-for-2 with a walk while batting eighth in the order in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Astros.

Odor's dismal 2017 season (.204/.252/.397) precipitated a drop to the eighth spot in the batting order to open 2018. The second baseman made improving his plate approach a focus this spring, but his Cactus League results were mixed at best. Putting together batter at-bats will be on-going process, and seeing him draw a walk Opening Day was encouraging. He's got a powerful that should be hitting up in the lineup, but not if he's a rally killer.