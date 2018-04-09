Rangers' Rougned Odor: Bats second again
Odor hit second in the order for the second straight game Sunday and went 1-for-3 in a 7-4 loss to Toronto.
Odor had been languishing at the bottom of the order, but was moved up when manager Jeff Banister ended his experiment of having Joey Gallo hit second. Over the long run, hitting at the top of the order means more plate appearances for Odor, however, that might not be too valuable given his .206 average. The silver lining is that Odor has hit safely in four of the last five games, going 6-for-18 (.333) over that stretch.
