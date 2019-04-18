Rangers' Rougned Odor: Begins baseball activities
Odor (knee) took groundballs and batting practice Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Odor, who also did some light jogging, was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining the injury while stretching in the clubhouse last Friday. While he's out of the lineup, Danny Santana has been the Rangers' everyday second baseman.
