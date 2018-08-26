Rangers' Rougned Odor: Belts 17th homer

Odor went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

The Rangers were already down 5-0 when Odor took Hunter Strickland deep in the eighth inning. The second baseman now has 17 homers on the year, seven of which have come in August, and he's pulled his slash line up to a solid .274/.349/.482.

