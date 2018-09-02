Rangers' Rougned Odor: Belts 18th home run

Odor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Twins.

Odor took Oliver Drake deep in the seventh inning to record his 18th home run of the season. He has warmed up with the weather in Texas, smacking 26 extra-base hits -- including 13 home runs -- between July and August. He has cooled down of late -- he has just seven hits in his last 38 at-bats -- but has shown the capability of homering in bunches throughout the second-half of the season.

