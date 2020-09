Odor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Odor belted the home run in the first inning, giving him homers in consecutive plate appearances. Despite this recent sign of life in his bat, Odor was held out of the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. That highlights the organization's commitment to the evaluation of its prospects over the final weeks of the season.