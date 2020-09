Odor went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, one walk and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Astros.

Odor had gone just 1-for-19 over his previous five games, but he had a strong season finale with home runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The 26-year-old hit a career-worst .167 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI during the shortened 2020 season.