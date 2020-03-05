Play

Rangers' Rougned Odor: Bops second spring HR

Odor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Rockies.

Odor continues to mash in the Cactus League, batting .368 with four extra-base hits and a team-high nine RBI. The strong September finish in 2019 has carried over to 2020. His 20 spring plate appearances are among the team leaders, which is odd for an established player at this time of training camp, but it indicates the Rangers are serious to have him establish a consistent plate approach after batting just .205 last season. It was the second time in three seasons with an average just above the Mendoza Line (.200).

More News
Our Latest Stories