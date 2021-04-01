The Rangers designated Odor for assignment Thursday.
The transaction was fully expected after general manager Jon Daniels revealed over the weekend that Odor wouldn't be included on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. Since Odor didn't have any minor-league options remaining, Texas will have to remove him from its 40-man roster, though he's expected to remain within the organization. Odor is due $12 million in both 2021 and 2022, and it's unlikely another club will be willing to cover that amount of salary for a player that slashed a woeful .167/.209/.413 over 148 plate appearances a season ago.