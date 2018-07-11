Rangers' Rougned Odor: Clubs sixth home run
Odor went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Odor was having a rough go of things through the first few months of the season, but since having back-to-back days off in mid-June, he is 20-for-67 (.299 average) with four home runs and four stolen bases. Overall he still has work to do in order to improve his .242/.320/.384 slash line, but appears to be trending in the right direction.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....