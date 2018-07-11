Rangers' Rougned Odor: Clubs sixth home run

Odor went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Odor was having a rough go of things through the first few months of the season, but since having back-to-back days off in mid-June, he is 20-for-67 (.299 average) with four home runs and four stolen bases. Overall he still has work to do in order to improve his .242/.320/.384 slash line, but appears to be trending in the right direction.