Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects three RBI

Odor went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Friday's win over the Angels.

Odor hit a two-run single in the second inning and later got a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Odor has recorded 18 RBI over his last 15 games and is now slashing .271/.348/.467 on the season. The 24-year-old has 14 home runs, 49 RBI, 59 runs and 10 stolen bases on the year.