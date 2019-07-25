Rangers' Rougned Odor: Continues homer binge

Odor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Odor had a two-homer effort Tuesday and and will leave Seattle having hit a home run in all three contests. The 25-year-old has a .971 OPS in 12 games since the All-Star break, but his 35.6 percent strikeout rate in that stretch indicates it's likely unsustainable.

More News
Our Latest Stories